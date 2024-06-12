Islamabad Set to Host GSMA’s ‘Digital Nations Summit’

There is good news for Pakistanis as the GSMA is bringing its Digital Nations Summit series to Islamabad. The Summit is scheduled to take place on 7th August 2024. The event will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister of Pakistan. It will serve as a platform to explore Pakistan’s digital landscape, engage in important discussions, and showcase the country’s immense potential. It highlights the country’s efforts and government support in bringing new technologies and promoting the mobile economy to become a leading digital nation in the Asia Pacific region.

Moreover, the Pakistani government is taking stringent measures toward becoming a leading digital nation. It is also highlighted in the upcoming GSMA Mobile Economy APAC 2024 report, which will be launched later this summer.

However, the country needs to embrace a “whole-of-government” strategy and be even more aligned around critical policy requirements to accomplish its goals. These include closing connectivity gaps, expanding financial inclusion, and providing the availability of accessible, affordable, and safe ICT infrastructure and services.

The GSMA Intelligence estimates that Pakistan made around US$2.5 billion in ICT exports in the financial year 2023/24. Moreover, around 64% of Pakistan’s population is under 30 years old, with 29% between the ages of 15 and 29. It provides a great opportunity for technological growth and innovation.

The Digital Nation Summit Islamabad will summon more than 200 mobile industry leaders with the support of key partners. Attendees will also hear from more than 25 executive speakers across four key sessions throughout the day: ‘A Vision for Digital Pakistan’, ‘Advancing Connectivity and Infrastructure’, ‘Digital Transformation and Economic Leadership’, and ‘Nurturing Pakistan’s Vibrant Innovation Ecosystem’.

A GSMA Digital Nation Summit Islamabad preview event was also held at the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications (MoITT). During the preview event, Julian Gorman, Head of Asia Pacific at the GSMA, thanked the MoITT, PTA, mobile network operators, and other partners attending for their support. He also emphasized that mobile phones are at the center of Pakistan’s national development plan and it contributed around 6% of the GDP in 2023.

