Islamabad to Become ‘Free Wi-Fi City’ with 30 Key Hotspots

Imagine waiting at a bus stop and catching up on your emails without spending a single rupee. That’s soon to be a reality in Islamabad. The Capital Development Authority (CDA) announced a plan to roll out free Wi-Fi at 30 major spots across the city. Metro stations, feeder bus stops, parks; these are just the beginning.

CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa says the goal is simple: make Islamabad a “Free Wi-Fi City”. But the vision behind it is bigger. He sees a city where connectivity is not a luxury. It’s part of daily life. Quick access to information. Instant updates. Public spaces that double as digital hubs.

The rollout will be handled in collaboration with the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC). CDA’s technical team will help set it up, while NTC will manage operations and maintenance. Sustainability is key. A marketing model will generate revenue to keep the network alive. Repairs. Upgrades. Reliable service. No interruptions.

One challenge, though, is speed. Pakistan’s internet infrastructure has its limitations, and free public Wi-Fi may not be lightning-fast. Heavy streaming or large downloads might still be slow. But for basic browsing, checking emails, or quick research, it will offer a usable connection, and that’s still a step forward in public digital access.

For students and commuters, the impact could be immediate. Park benches turn into study spots. Bus rides become productive hours. Even casual strolls might come with the perk of staying connected.

Experts point out that free public internet can do more than convenience. It encourages digital literacy. Supports small businesses. Opens doors to online government services.

Randhawa promises the first 30 locations are only the start. More areas will follow. Slowly, Islamabad could evolve into a city where internet access isn’t a question; it’s an expectation. A connected city. A smart city. A city in real time.

