Islamabad to Become Model Smart City with Fusion Center Linking Traffic, Waste, and Air Quality Systems

The National Information Technology Board (NITB), under the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, has invited proposals for the conceptual design and technical framework of the Smart Islamabad Initiative (Fusion Center Project). It is a major step toward building Pakistan’s first integrated urban management and command system.

According to official documents, the Fusion Center will serve as a centralized digital command and control facility to streamline urban services, improve governance, and enhance citizen convenience through real-time data integration. The project aims to connect multiple government departments under one digital roof, enabling better coordination in areas such as traffic control, air quality monitoring, waste management, and transport operations.

Officials from the Ministry of IT confirmed that the Fusion Center will act as a pilot project under the Smart Islamabad Initiative. It will bring together departmental officers to collectively manage citywide data, allowing decision-makers to monitor and respond to urban challenges more efficiently. Real-time analytics and sensor-based technologies will be deployed to improve resource management and service delivery.

The total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 708.385 million, while the Planning Division has already approved Rs 250 million to initiate the first phase, according to ministry sources.

As part of the process, the NITB has called for sealed bids from firms registered with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and listed on the Active Taxpayers List. A pre-bid meeting will be held on October 28, 2025, at the NITB office in Islamabad, while technical bids will open on November 6, 2025.

The ministry stated that the project represents a crucial step in realizing the government’s broader smart governance vision — leveraging technology to create safer, cleaner, and more connected cities.

