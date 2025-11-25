Islamabad to Offer Free Public Wi-Fi with Mandatory User Verification

The government is set to provide free internet access at public places across Islamabad, with users required to verify their identity before logging in.

The National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) has finalized technical and operational standards for the rollout, which aims to expand digital accessibility while maintaining robust cybersecurity. Users will be asked to provide their name and mobile phone number, with digital logs recording which individual accessed internet services from specific public locations.

Wi-Fi hotspots will be established at key areas, including metro bus stations, central commercial districts, and other public spaces. NTC has accelerated project implementation and is coordinating with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and other relevant departments to ensure timely deployment.

Officials emphasized that mandatory identity verification is intended to prevent misuse and protect public networks, in line with national cybersecurity standards.

The initiative reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance digital inclusion while maintaining a secure online environment for citizens.

Also read:

Lawmakers Question 8-Year Delay in Islamabad IT Park, Karachi Project Still Without Start