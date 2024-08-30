Islamabad to Transform into a Model Digital City with Cutting-Edge Tech Services

Islamabad is prepping for a major technological overhaul as it sets out to become a ‘Model Digital City.’ The basic purpose of this initiative is to integrate advanced technology into daily life, promising a more convenient and efficient urban experience for residents.

As per the latest reports, the upcoming transformation will introduce 150 app-based services designed to facilitate different aspects of daily living. These services will offer improved accessibility and ease, catering to different needs from transportation to administrative tasks.

Islamabad Is Poised To Become Digital Model City

One of the notable features of this digital overhaul is the implementation of an e-parking system. This system will revolutionize parking management by decreasing congestion. Moreover, it will make it easier for drivers to find available spots. By leveraging technology, the e-parking system will alleviate common urban issues related to parking and traffic flow.

Moreover, the city will witness the deployment of AI-integrated smart cameras. These cameras will improve public safety and enhance city management through advanced surveillance and real-time data analysis. The AI technology integration will allow more effective monitoring and response to urban challenges.

Islamabad’s shift towards becoming a Model Digital City highlights its commitment to leveraging technology for better urban living. The scheduled upgrades are envisioned to improve daily conveniences and position the city as a leader in digital innovation. With these improvements, Islamabad is set to become a showcase for modern urban technology and smart city solutions.

