Islamabad: Trial Begins for Eco-Friendly E-Bus Service

Islamabad is taking a significant leap towards sustainable urban transport with the launch of a trial service for e-bus. This eco-friendly initiative, marking a positive step for the city, aims to reduce pollution, noise, and improve public transportation options for residents.

Trial Run Kicks Off, Connecting Key Locations

The trial began on Monday, with light blue electric buses cruising along feeder route number four. This route connects PIMS Hospital, a major medical center, to Quaid-e-Azam University, a prominent educational institution. While currently not boarding passengers, the buses run every 10 minutes, offering a glimpse into the future of public transportation in Islamabad.

Key Stops and Official Launch

The route strategically includes essential stops at Radio Colony, Satara Market, Melody Market, Aabpara Market, NADRA Chowk (National Database and Registration Authority), and the Serena Hotel, before culminating at its final destination, Quaid-e-Azam University. The official launch of the bus service is scheduled for July 1st, aligning with the new financial year.

Free Rides Initially, Fare Implementation Later

Initially, commuters will enjoy free rides on these electric buses. However, a nominal fare of Rs. 50 (approximately $0.60 USD) is planned for implementation later. Additionally, another route is undergoing trials, serving areas around Karachi Company, G-10 and G-11 Markezs, and extending to NUST University, further expanding the reach of the electric bus network.

Part of a Larger Greener Plan

This electric bus initiative is part of a broader strategy by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to modernize Islamabad’s public transportation system. It builds upon the existing Green and Blue Line services, offering more options for residents to navigate the city efficiently. Out of the 14 planned feeder routes, four are currently operational, with plans to expand the network further.

Imported Fleet and Environmental Benefits

The e-bus initiative procured from China, are part of a larger shipment of 160, with 30 already delivered to Islamabad. This eco-friendly solution is expected to significantly reduce air and noise pollution in the city. Additionally, it aims to enhance commuting convenience for residents, particularly students, senior citizens, and women, promoting a more accessible and sustainable transportation system for all.