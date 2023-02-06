Islamabad United enters the Metaverse and offers the fans unprecedented experiences with free Digital Collectible Cards

Advertisement

The most successful PSL Franchise launches the world’s first Cricketing Metaverse. Islamabad United will be the first cricket team to enter the metaverse with a world-first built-to-scale virtual stadium. The stadium will be built in the world’s leading open metaverse, Decentraland, running alongside a twin stadium that will be available on Android. Fans will be able to get closer to the team than ever before through a series of interactive experiences and challenges.

They will not only be able to interact with their favourite players’ avatars but also explore and interact with the many areas within the stadium including the Locker Room, Player’s Lounge and Fans Conference Room. The experience will further reward visitors for their explorations and for completing challenges with official Islamabad United digital kits, club memorabilia and exciting digital assets and offers from Sponsors.

U-Meta Stadium – World’s First built-to-scale Metaverse Cricket Stadium

In an unprecedented move, Islamabad United has built the world’s first, built-to-scale, digital cricket stadium in the metaverse. Under a strategic partnership with VegasCity, in Decentraland, the U-Meta Stadium has evolved as an impressive futuristic space built over 6 acres (20,000+ sq meters). It comes with a fabulous cricket ground, spectator stands, tall-connecting towers, and great shopping and interactive gaming areas. It is equipped with all the essential requirements of an active and modern, world class cricket stadium that will provide a first of its kind, decentralized and immersive experience to cricket fans from anywhere in the world. Fans will be able to take selfies with the team, ask their favourite players questions, watch PSL8 highlights, attend exclusive Islamabad United events and partake in a series of challenges running through the Season.

James Ashton, CEO of VegasCity, the largest sports district in Decentraland, states,

“VegasCity and Decentraland are very happy to welcome Islamabad United. Cricket is the second most watched sport in the world, and we are excited to partner with IU in launching the first built-to-scale cricket stadium in the metaverse. We look forward to providing world class experiences to cricket fans not only from Pakistan but from around the world.”

Islamabad United lets fans get closer to the team with its Digital Collectible Cards In another first, Islamabad United will be launching a collection of digital collectible cards which will allow fans to get closer to the team and their favourite players. These collectibles will use Blockchain and NFT technology to ensure authenticity and scarcity and provide their holders with access to rewards from Islamabad United in both the physical and digital worlds (details to be announced separately).

“Islamabad United has always prided itself in introducing innovative and new concepts to cricket fans in Pakistan as well as globally,” said Ali Naqvi, owner of the franchise, on this occasion. “I’m really excited about providing an unprecedented fan experience in the metaverse through industry leaders like Decentraland and Vegas City. We are looking forward to providing fans with a more immersive experience with the game and its stars,” he said.

The potential of the metaverse emerging as the next big computing platform has also been recognized by top sports brands like the Australian Open – the first Grand Slam to enter the metaverse with its innovative AO Art Ball NFTs linked to live match data, LaLigaLand – the first La Liga football space in the metaverse and NBA Top Shot – a platform where NBA’s biggest fans can trade in next-generation collectibles.

Islamabad United is just starting its Web3 Journey

“The potential of Web3 is unlimited and Islamabad United is only just starting its journey,” Ali Naqvi further added. Cricket fans will continue to enjoy unique experiences beyond PSL8 and their digital assets will continue to give rewards in the future. Our strategic global partnerships with Decentraland, VegasCity, RarerThings, Aletheia Technologies and Ideofuzion will allow us to continue providing unique and immersive Web3 experiences to cricket fans around the world,” he further added.

