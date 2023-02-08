Islamabad United Partners with Ufone for PSL8

Advertisement

Islamabad United, the most successful franchise in HBL PSL history and the winner of the first and third editions of the tournament, is happy to announce that Ufone 4G will be the official telecommunications partner for the franchise for PSL 8.

Regarding the partnership, Islamabad United owner, Ali Naqvi said,

“We are pleased to partner with one of the leading telecommunication companies in Pakistan. Ufone is a brand known throughout Pakistan. Every Pakistani has love of cricket in the country, nothing unites the nation as cricket does. Promoting Islamabad United and cricket is an effort to unite the nation and spread joy among the masses. We are thus delighted that Ufone, which connects the nation, will now be an official partner of Islamabad United”.

In addition, Group Chief Commercial Officer, PTCL & Ufone, Adnan Anjum stated, “We are thrilled to take our partnership with Islamabad United forward into the latest edition of PSL that not only features the finest quality of cricket but has also emerged as a tremendous brand ambassador of Pakistan globally. We wish Islamabad United the best of luck for the season.”

For the past many years, Ufone 4G has closely engaged with Pakistani youth through its sustained support for promotion of sports. The company strongly believes that only a healthy and positively inclined youth can take Pakistan towards progress and development.

Ufone 4G is a Pakistani Cellular Company with its presence in all the major cities of Pakistan along with a comprehensive coverage across all major towns, villages, and tehsil headquarters of the country. Customer-centricity has been the hallmark of the company’s years of engagement with its users, which is unremittingly professed as, ‘Tum Hi Tou Ho!’

