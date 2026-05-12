Islamabad’s Free Wi-Fi Project Faces Delays Despite Government’s Digital Push
Islamabad’s free Wi-Fi project remains delayed months after deadline despite government promises of nationwide digital expansion.
Mobile Phone Taxes Portal
Find the PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using our Taxes Portal.
Note: Mobile phone tax rates and calculations fall under the jurisdiction of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), not the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).Explore NowFollow us on Google News!