Islamabad’s Free Wi-Fi Project Faces Delays Despite Government’s Digital Push

Islamabad’s free Wi-Fi project remains delayed months after deadline despite government promises of nationwide digital expansion.

Usama AnjumLast Updated: May 12, 2026
free wifi islamabad

The federal government’s ambitious plan to transform Islamabad into a free Wi-Fi city has remained delayed for months, as authorities have yet to activate public internet services despite the lapse of more than four months beyond the project’s official completion deadline.

The initiative, being jointly executed by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC), was originally scheduled for completion by December 30, 2025. However, free Wi-Fi facilities are still not operational at major public locations across the federal capital.

Under the project, authorities had planned to establish nearly 30 Wi-Fi hotspots at key public areas, including markets, parks, Metro Bus stations, and other high-footfall locations, to improve digital accessibility and internet connectivity for residents and visitors.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication to expedite completion of the long-delayed initiative and ensure free internet availability at all major public places in Islamabad.

Sources said the prime minister emphasized that easy and high-speed internet access for citizens was essential for implementing the government’s broader “Digital Nation Pakistan” vision and promoting digital inclusion nationwide.

Officials also revealed that Federal IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja has assured the government that the remaining work would be completed soon, while the ministry has already initiated measures aimed at accelerating implementation.

According to officials at the Ministry of IT, the project is now expected to be inaugurated after Eid al-Adha, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif likely to formally launch the free Wi-Fi service himself.

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Usama AnjumLast Updated: May 12, 2026
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