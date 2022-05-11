‘Isolating, until I’m healthy again’ Says Bill Gates

On Wednesday, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates acknowledged that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The philanthropist announced in a series of tweets that he was having mild symptoms and would isolate himself until he felt better. “I’m isolated till I’m well again,” he continued, citing experts’ advice.

Many conspiracy theories have circulated about the origins of COVID-19, with internet rumors claiming that the millionaire invented the virus in order to control people and profit from it. Others alleged that Gates planned to implant microchips into humans to defeat COVID-19.

Bill Gates has been an outspoken supporter of pandemic preparedness measures, particularly vaccination and drug access for poorer countries. The Gates Foundation, said in October that it will pay $120 million to expand lower-income countries’ access to generic versions of Merck’s antiviral COVID-19 medication.

I've tested positive for COVID. I'm experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts' advice by isolating until I'm healthy again. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 10, 2022

“For the first time in two years, the Gates Foundation is getting together today, and I am lucky to be on Teams to meet everyone and thank them for their hard work,” he tweeted. ”

We will continue to work with partners and do everything we can to ensure that none of us ever needs to cope with a pandemic again,” he wrote at the end of his message.