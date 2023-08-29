Israeli Lobbyists Forced Spotify to Censor Palestinian Music

According to the latest reports, several lobby groups in the UK that have strong links to the British government not only pressurized music giant Spotify but also imposed key changes to the company’s organizational structure. Two prominent British Zionist groups We Believe in Israel and the Board of Deputies of British Jews were involved in this. Let me tell you that the former is a project of the pre-eminent public relations group for Israel, the Britain Israel Communications and Research Centre (BICOM), which is run by former arms lobbyist Luke Akehurst. The Board of Deputies calls itself as the representative body of British Jews. However, it collaborates closely with the Israeli government, including with the IDF Spokespersons Office.

Spotify Forced To Censor Palestinian Music

The Zionist lobby groups successfully forced Spotify to delete pro-resistance Palestinian music. The groups even enlisted the help of the British government. Firstly, it became clear that the lobby was targeting the platform when We Believe in Israel, a project of the UK’s outstanding public relations body for Israel, announced that it was mandating the removal of British-Iraqi hip-hop artist Lowkey from the streaming service back in March 2022.