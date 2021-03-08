Israeli Start-up Creates a Battery which Could be Charged in Just Five Minutes

In a landmark achievement, an Israeli start-up has developed a Lithium battery that could be fully charged in five minutes. ‘From flat battery to full charge in just five minutes,’ the hilarious statement has shaken the beliefs of many. According to the experts, the technology could eliminate the “range anxiety” linked with electric cars.

Ultra-fast recharge specialists StoreDot have developed a first-generation lithium-ion battery that can challenge the filling time of a conventional car at the pump. Doron Myersdorf, StoreDot founder said.

We are changing the entire experience of the driver, the problem of ‘range anxiety’ […] that you might get stuck on the highway without energy.

The development has the potential to eliminate the hours needed to recharge an electric car. For this purpose, hundreds of prototypes are being examined by the manufacturers. The company StoreDot is based in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv, and is supported by four key investors: German automobile manufacturer Daimler, the UK’s British Petroleum, and the electronic giants Samsung and TDK.

According to Myersdorf,

We wanted to demonstrate that you can take a lithium-ion battery, replace some of its materials and then charge it in five minutes. We are taking that amazing innovation of the lithium-ion battery and upgrading it to extreme fast charging capability.

Batteries are preserved in a laboratory equipped with large glass boxes, sealed to keep oxygen out. StoreDot chemists clad in goggles and white coats create 100 batteries a week after which they are being sent to companies for possible use in their products.

However, Eric Esperance, an analyst at Roland Berger consulting firm, warned that while ultra-fast charging would be a “revolution”, many stages still remain for the automotive industry to fully electric with efficiency.

