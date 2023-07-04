Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) announced the launch of their official social media accounts. The party has activated the official Facebook and Twitter accounts. According to sources, the media teams of prominent political figures Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan will jointly manage and operate these social media platforms.

They will be responsible for curating and disseminating party-related updates, news, and announcements through these channels.

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Officially Launches Social Media Accounts

The official Facebook page of IPP prominently features the party’s flag in its cover photo, symbolising its identity and values.

Additionally, the cover photo also includes a picture of Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Tareen.

Similarly, the official Twitter account of IPP will serve as a platform for sharing the party’s perspectives, engaging with the public, and fostering meaningful discussions on pertinent issues.

On 12 June 2023, Tareen announced Aleem Khan as the first President of the IPP. Aamir Mehmood Kiani is the first Secretary-General. Aun Chaudhry is the Additional Secretary-General and Spokesperson. Due to Tareen’s disqualification by the courts, he is unable to hold any official post in the IPP, but he is regarded as the “patron-in-chief” of the party.

The pre-existing tensions between Tareen and Imran Khan combined with the May 9 protests, ultimately resulted in numerous politicians resigning from the PTI and the subsequent formation of a new political party. Around one hundred leaders from all around Pakistan attended a dinner organized by Aleem Khan. Where he announced the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party on June 8, 2023.

