The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has announced the registration of 14,802 new companies during the first four months of FY 2025. This shows growing investor confidence and reflects strong activity across various sectors, with Information Technology (IT) and e-commerce leading the way.

Out of the total, 2,999 new companies were incorporated in the IT and e-commerce sectors. This clearly highlights Pakistan’s ongoing digital transformation and the increasing role of technology-driven businesses in the economy.

IT and E-Commerce Drive Growth as SECP Registers 14,802 New Companies in FY 2025

According to SECP, 99.9% of these incorporations were processed online through the eZfile system. This digital facility allows entrepreneurs to register their businesses from anywhere in Pakistan without visiting SECP offices. With this addition, the total number of registered companies in the country has reached 272,918, and the total paid-up capital stood at Rs. 20.59 billion.

In terms of company types, private limited companies made up 59% of new registrations, while single-member companies accounted for 37%. The remaining 4% included public unlisted firms, not-for-profit organizations, trade bodies, and limited liability partnerships. Interestingly, 10 foreign companies also established a business presence in Pakistan during this period.

SECP’s online registration platform has made it easier for entrepreneurs from smaller towns and remote areas to formalize their businesses. Nearly 30% of total incorporations came from around 250 cities beyond major hubs like Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad. These include places such as Gwadar, Swat, Kohat, Hunza, Zhob, and Turbat, showing the growing outreach of SECP’s digital services.

Provincial data shows that Punjab led with 7,476 registrations, followed by the Islamabad Capital Territory with 3,230, Sindh with 2,197, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 1,320. Meanwhile, Gilgit-Baltistan saw 337 new companies, and Balochistan had 242.

Apart from IT and e-commerce, other active sectors included trading (1,954), services (1,807), real estate and construction (1,393), and tourism and transport (1,042). The rise in these industries shows a broadening base of business activity in the country.

Foreign investment also remained strong. A total of 332 new companies received funding from investors across countries like China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Malaysia, and Germany.

During this period, SECP also issued 94 licenses in different regulatory areas. These included new licenses for capital markets, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), insurance surveyors, and not-for-profit associations.

To further boost incorporation, SECP has launched an awareness campaign highlighting the benefits of registering businesses. These include limited liability protection, tax efficiency, enhanced credibility, and easier access to finance.

With its focus on digital transformation, SECP continues to play a vital role in promoting entrepreneurship and supporting Pakistan’s growing IT and e-commerce ecosystem. The recent rise in new company registrations clearly reflects increasing trust in the country’s digital and financial future.