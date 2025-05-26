IT Committee Raise Concerns Over Internet Shutdown in Balochistan

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information Technology, chaired by Syed Amin Ul Haque, expressed strong concern over the continued internet shutdown in Balochistan, particularly Panjgur. The committee questioned the rationale behind the prolonged suspension, terming it a violation of citizens’ digital rights under the pretext of security.

MPA Paulin Baloch Protests 4-Year Blackout in Baolchistan



Member of the National Assembly Paulin Baloch strongly voiced the grievances of Panjgur residents, stating that internet access has been unavailable for the past four years.

“We have to travel 10 kilometers to access internet services,” she revealed, calling it unjustifiable in today’s digital age. If internet services are still inaccessible after three years, then do we not have the right to digital connectivity?” she asked, adding, “If we don’t review our policies, the problems will escalate.” Baloch went on to say that the current approach felt like a “collective punishment” for an entire region. “If the internet is considered a security risk, at least provide PTCL services,” she demanded.

In response, the Joint Secretary for Interior stated that a letter had been issued to security agencies on March 22 regarding internet access in Panjgur, and the agencies had cited security threats as the reason for denial. MNA Zulfiqar Bhatti requested a separate meeting between Paulin Baloch, the Interior Secretary, and security officials. The Joint Secretary agreed to provide an in-camera briefing on the situation if required.

The IT Secretary informed the committee that optical fiber services have now reached Panjgur University, indicating some progress.

Committee Chairman Amin Ul Haque condemned the worsening security situation and urged that areas where 2G has been restored must retain connectivity and emphasized the need to tune PTCL’s services for better performance.

MNA Adil Bazai questioned whether suspending the internet had actually improved the security situation. “What are they using instead?” he asked the IT Secretary, who replied that law enforcement agencies are themselves using the internet and have all the necessary details.

“I am not in favor of cutting internet access. Students are taking online classes,” Bazai added.

The committee demanded an in-camera briefing on the complete internet shutdown in NA-258, questioning the validity and justification for prolonged restrictions and internet shutdown in Balochistan areas.

The meeting ended with a consensus that denying internet access for extended periods is not a sustainable solution and that urgent review and reform of digital policy in sensitive regions is necessary.

