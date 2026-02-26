IT Export Growth Sparks Debate Over Policy Impact

A meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication witnessed sharp criticism of the Ministry of IT over its repeated claims of IT export growth, with a committee member questioning the government’s actual contribution to the sector’s growth.

Concerns Over Export Claims

Committee member Dr. Zulfiqar strongly challenged the ministry’s assertions regarding improvements in IT exports. He argued that the real drivers behind export growth are freelancers who work tirelessly, often without institutional support.

“IT exports are being increased by freelancers working day and night,” he remarked, suggesting that official narratives overlook the contributions of independent professionals operating in the digital economy.

Dr. Zulfiqar further questioned the ministry’s tangible role and performance in boosting exports, stating that lawmakers have grown weary of repeatedly hearing claims without substantive evidence of policy impact.

Private Sector’s Dominant Role

In response, the IT Secretary acknowledged that globally, IT exports are primarily driven by the private sector. He indicated that this pattern is consistent across international markets, where innovation, client acquisition, and service delivery are led by private enterprises rather than governments.

However, Dr. Zulfiqar pressed the issue, asking how the Ministry of IT is facilitating or encouraging the private sector’s expansion. He alleged that IT investors are facing difficulties and are not receiving supportive responses from the ministry.

Allegations of Lack of Engagement

The committee member went on to share his personal experience, claiming that he had proposed multiple IT project ideas directly to the IT Secretary but received no response despite follow-up calls. This, he argued, reflects a broader issue of weak institutional engagement with stakeholders and policymakers.

Broader Implications

The exchange highlighted a recurring debate in Pakistan’s digital economy: the extent to which export growth stems from organic private-sector dynamism versus structured government policy interventions.

While the ministry maintains that private-sector leadership is a global norm in IT export expansion, lawmakers are seeking clearer evidence of facilitation measures, investor support mechanisms, and proactive engagement to strengthen the country’s competitive position in international technology markets.

The discussion underscores the need for measurable policy frameworks, responsive governance, and improved public-private coordination if Pakistan aims to sustain and scale its IT export trajectory.

