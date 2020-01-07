On the directions of the Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, special efforts are being taken by the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication to promote IT exports and encourage IT companies.

IT & IT-enabled services (ITes) export remittances have surged to US $439.963 million at a growth rate of 23.35 % over the first five months of FY 2019-20 (July-November), in comparison to US $356.687 million during same period in FY 2018-19, according to Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), an organization under Ministry of IT and Telecommunication.

IT Exports Increased by 23.35% in July-November: PSEB

The number of PSEB registered IT & ITes companies has risen to 2163 as of 30th December 2019 compared to 1873 valid registrations as of December 2018 at a growth rate of 15.5 %.

PSEB facilitated 5 IT companies for attending Canada Pakistan ICT Forum, held in Toronto, Canada from September 23-27, 2019 besides facilitating the participation of 20 IT companies in Pakistan Tech Summit 2019 in Norway on September 25 last year.

PSEB organized participation of Pakistan’s IT companies participation at China Hi-Tech Fair 2019 held at Shenzhen, China on Nov 14-17 2019. It also facilitated the participation of Pakistan’s IT companies in Arabnet 2019, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 10-11 last year.

