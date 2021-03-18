IT Minister Announces Launch Of ‘Tech Destination Pakistan’ An Initiative Which Aims To Promote The Country’s Information Technology Industry..

Pakistan’s IT minister Syed Amin-ul-Haque has initiated the “Tech Destination Pakistan” project in the country with the aim of promoting the country’s IT industry by offering the best possible opportunities to the country’s tech firms.

The minister said in a tweet that the program intends to offer training and facilities to tech firms while also providing options for foreign companies, and that dozens of initiatives are expected to be announced in this regard.

The IT minister also stated that “the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) has contributed to the export of IT services and related goods, resulting in a 40 percent growth in revenue in the first six months of the current fiscal year”.

Tech DestiNation Pakistan پاکستان سافٹ ویئر ایکسپورٹ بورڈ نے دنیا بھر میں آئی ٹی سروسز اور مصنوعات کی برآمدگی کیلئے نہایت شاندار کارکردگی دکھائی ہے جس کا اعتراف اسٹیٹ بینک آٖف پاکستان کی جانب سے بھی کیا گیا ہے, (سید امین الحق).

The project is part of the government’s Digital Pakistan program, for which the Information Technology Ministry has reserved PKR4.8 billion.

He also mentioned that the State Bank of Pakistan has recognized its improved results, expressing his confidence that IT exports would surpass the $2 billion mark by the end of the year.

Other projects currently being managed by the Ministry of IT including a network of 40 information technology parks that are being developed by private public collaborations. The launch of 5G internet services in Pakistan, and a networking project in Gilgit-Baltistan for which the Ministry of IT has allocated PKR1.5 billion.