IT Minister Claims Pakistan’s Cybersecurity Advancements Take It One Step Ahead of India

Federal Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima has asserted that Pakistan’s recent strides in cybersecurity have positioned the country ahead of regional rival India in the digital domain. Speaking at the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s (PTA) Cybersecurity Awards ceremony, she highlighted the government’s commitment to securing the nation’s digital infrastructure amid rising cyber threats in South Asia.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s cyber defense during the May conflict with India, Shaza Fatima described it as a blend of traditional and cyber warfare involving all three branches of the armed forces. She noted that this operation enhanced Pakistan’s international standing in cybersecurity and led to the establishment of a central war room in collaboration with PTA to protect critical infrastructure.

Shaza Fatima emphasized the growing significance of cybersecurity as Pakistan advances toward becoming a fully digital nation in line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision. “Our efforts in strengthening cybersecurity have not only safeguarded critical infrastructure but have also earned Pakistan a central role in regional cyber defense,” she said.

The minister pointed to collaborative initiatives such as the Pakistan Stack, the National Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT), and training programs that have equipped over 3,000 youth with cybersecurity skills in the past year. Additionally, cyber hackathons organized by the Ministry of IT have aimed to foster innovation and awareness among young professionals.

Shaza Fatima also highlighted improvements in Pakistan’s internet infrastructure, noting that two submarine cables have recently been landed in the country, significantly enhancing connectivity. She further detailed ongoing efforts to finalize the National Fiberization Policy and resolve regulatory challenges related to the telecom sector’s “Right of Way” through negotiations with relevant authorities, including the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Railways, and the National Highway Authority (NHA).

Acknowledging spectrum limitations, the minister revealed that legal measures have freed over 550 MHz of telecom spectrum, paving the way for the anticipated 5G auction. Furthermore, the government is streamlining legislation on space technology and satellite internet services, with licensing expected to commence shortly.

Concluding her remarks, the minister stressed the importance of cybersecurity awareness, especially for youth, women, and children, to create a safe and secure digital environment for all citizens.

Also read:

Why Inclusive Cybersecurity Is Crucial for Pakistan’s Digital Progress