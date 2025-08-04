IT Minister Links 5G Launch Delay to PTCL-Telenor Merger & Spectrum Litigation Cases

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shiza Fatima has linked the much-anticipated 5G spectrum auction with the resolution of two key issues involving the PTCL-Telenor merger and ongoing spectrum litigation cases.

Speaking at a recent event, the minister said the government plans to launch 5G services across the country by the end of this year, subject to the resolution of these matters. She noted that Pakistan is currently operating on 274 MHz of spectrum, which was last auctioned in 2014 during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure. The upcoming auction is expected to offer double that capacity.

Fatima also highlighted ongoing efforts to improve digital infrastructure, including fibre optic expansion, satellite internet, and smartphone affordability. A new policy is being drafted to allow smartphones on easy installments.

“We are working on a comprehensive digital identity system under the Digital Pakistan Act,” she said, adding that internet access in the country has increased by 25 percent. She also stated that inflation and policy rates have declined due to better integration of digital systems.

The minister revealed that Pakistan’s IT exports rose by $1 billion over the past two years, with 96 percent of freelancers contributing $700 million. Additionally, 1.2 million laptops were distributed on merit, with another 100,000 to be provided soon.

She announced that one million children will be trained under the country’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy, while 100,000 individuals have already received training via DigiSkills in the last year.

Commenting on gender inclusion, Fatima stressed the importance of creating safe public spaces for women and bridging the digital gender gap highlighted by GSMA.

She further said that seven submarine cables are already connected to Pakistan, with three more expected this year. The world’s largest submarine cable will also link with Pakistan by the end of 2025.