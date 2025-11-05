IT Minister Makes Big Digitalization Claims at South Asian Regional Telecom Summit in Islamabad

Pakistan hosted the 26th South Asian Telecommunication Regulators Council (SATRC) meeting in Islamabad, bringing together policymakers and telecom regulators from across the region to strengthen cooperation in digital transformation, data security, and regional connectivity.

Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja made several major announcements during her address, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to building a digitally connected South Asia. She revealed that a Data Exchange Layer, developed in collaboration with NADRA, will soon be launched to enable secure data integration and interoperability across government departments.

The minister added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is personally overseeing progress on the Cashless Economy initiative, chairing review meetings every two weeks to ensure swift implementation. “Pakistan is actively working towards becoming a true digital nation under the Prime Minister’s vision,” she stated.

Highlighting progress in infrastructure development, Shaza Fatima announced that federal departments have already abolished Right-of-Way (RoW) charges to accelerate the country’s fiberization drive. Most provincial governments have also issued similar notifications, while the remaining provinces are expected to follow soon. She also confirmed that work on the National Fiberization Policy is underway, aiming to expand fiber connectivity nationwide.

In another key development, the IT Minister disclosed that the government will soon auction 600 MHz of spectrum to boost broadband access and mobile coverage across Pakistan. She further shared that the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) framework is in the final stages of approval, which will pave the way for more competition and affordability in telecom services.

Shaza Fatima emphasized that Pakistan is eager to enhance cooperation with South Asian countries in the telecom and technology sectors, fostering joint efforts to strengthen digital connectivity and innovation across the region.

Speaking earlier at the event, PTA Chairman Hafeez ur Rehman underlined the regulator’s responsibility to safeguard consumer interests and ensure cybersecurity. He highlighted the South Asian Telecommunication Regulators Council’s crucial role in shaping regional telecom policies and promoting coordination among member states.

He also urged all South Asian nations to collaborate more closely to improve connectivity and address emerging challenges in the digital ecosystem.

The conference discussed a wide range of topics, including cross-border data governance, digital gender gaps, and emerging cybersecurity frameworks. Officials stressed the need for unified policies to promote secure and inclusive digital growth across South Asia.

Pakistan’s Vision 2030 and the Digital Nation Bill, approved in January 2025, were also highlighted as part of the country’s roadmap toward achieving a robust digital economy. The government anticipates that ongoing digital initiatives could generate over $20 billion in economic impact over the next four years, while the telecom sector has already contributed PKR 1.3 trillion to the national exchequer and surpassed 200 million mobile subscribers.

The summit concluded with renewed commitments from participating countries to enhance regional collaboration and accelerate digital transformation across South Asia.

