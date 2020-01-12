MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Resigns as IT Minister

IT Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Resigns from Federal Cabinet. He has been serving the country as an IT Minister from past 16,17 months. Today, he announced the resignation as Minister for Information Technology. He has taken this step because he did not saw any progress in Sindh which he called injustice and the reason of his resignation.

He clarified the reason for his resign

“We had supported [PTI] in forming the government. We are not taking back our cooperation.At this point, it becomes difficult for me to remain in the government, that I [continue to] hold a minister’s position, and people in Sindh continue to face the conditions they did before we joined the [federal] government.”

He has also said when his party became part of the government, it had promised to provide support in forming the government and had promised to support PTI in every difficult stage. However, he also revealed that not even one point regarding the conditions in Sindh had seen progress.

He said, “The lack of seriousness on these matters left us no choice,”

He also clarified that party was not ending its cooperation with the government. He also denied that his decision is nothing to do with the recent proposal of provincial ministries by Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

However, the government has not passed any statement regarding this yet.

Source: Dawn