IT Minister Says There is a Need for Service Infrastructure Improvement in Telecom

The minister told a group from Telenor, a Norwegian state-owned international telecoms corporation, led by its executive vice president Jorgen C. Arentz Rostrup, that telecom providers should modernize their infrastructure, particularly in urban areas.

Also read: Twitter to Hide Tweets with False Information

Mr. Haque Says to Improve Service Infrastructure

Mr. Haque pointed out that the IT ministry subsidizes mobile and internet services in underserved and unserved areas of the country by 90 to 95 percent.

Enhancing digitization, he argued, necessitated resolving public complaints and extending networking. He said his ministry was working hard to remove all barriers to the country’s telecom sector’s growth so that the Digital Pakistan Vision becomes a reality.

He stated that his ministry was working hard to decrease taxes on the telecom sector and settle banking sector difficulties.

Mr. Haque stated, “The digital world requires innovation in all industries, including e-commerce… without it, no one can cope with the market’s quickly expanding demands.”

“As the country’s population of mobile phones and internet subscribers grows, so does the quality of services.” Similarly, according to the minister, the digital world necessitates innovation across the board, particularly in e-commerce and day-to-day activities.

Stance of Telenor

Mr. Rostrup, speaking at the event, stated that Telenor was committed to being a vital partner in Pakistan’s digital transformation. “Telenor is committed to assisting Pakistan in its digital transformation. “We must work together to embrace new technology to overcome the country’s digital and connection divide,” he stated.

He claimed that digital growth guaranteed long-term growth and a future-ready inclusive community that satisfied people and businesses’ digital requirements.

Irfan Wahab, CEO of Telenor Pakistan, stated that connection is the backbone of progress. “We are constantly working to improve Telenor’s services throughout the country.”

Also read: WhatsApp will Increase its Revenue by Launching a Global Cloud API