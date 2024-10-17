IT Minister Shaza Fatima Meets Tajikistan PM to Discuss Tech Cooperation

Pakistan is taking another stride forward towards regional cooperation in technology. In this regard, the Minister of IT & Telecom, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, met with the Prime Minister of Tajikistan to discuss bilateral cooperation in technology and innovation. The meeting marks a significant step towards promoting a digitally connected future between the two friendly countries.

The development comes on the heels of Pakistan’s successful hosting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. The event has enhanced Pakistan’s standing on the global stage, signaling its commitment to multilateral cooperation and regional growth. The SCO is a group of countries like China, Russia, and Central Asian states, that provides a platform for member nations to collaborate on various fronts, including technology and economic development.

The collaboration with Tajikistan in IT and Telecom holds immense potential. By sharing expertise in telecommunications and digital innovation, both countries are expected to benefit from enhanced infrastructure, greater connectivity, and increased opportunities. Pakistan’s strategic position, bridging South Asia and Central Asia, further strengthens its role as a regional tech hub.

As Pakistan deepens its partnerships within the SCO framework, the collaboration with Tajikistan in IT & Telecom is expected to unlock new economic and technological opportunities for both countries.

