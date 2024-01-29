The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications, in collaboration with mobile phone manufacturers, orchestrated a groundbreaking event – the inaugural of Pakistan’s first Mobile Summit. Dr Umar Saif, the Minister of IT, played a pivotal role as a special guest participant, and the event unfolded through a noteworthy collaboration with Tecno Mobile.

The summit brought together influential figures from the Telecommunications and IT industry, including the esteemed Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and key representatives from the State Bank of Pakistan, who joined forces with mobile manufacturers to delve into the transformative potential of the mobile sector.

To date, licenses have been granted to 35 companies engaged in the assembly of smartphones for various brands, a development communicated by Dr. Umar Saif during the summit. This move underscores the government’s commitment to fostering a vibrant mobile manufacturing ecosystem within the country.

IT Minister Unveils Ambitious Goals for Pakistan’s Mobile Industry at Mobile Summit

In a strategic move towards self-sufficiency, the initiation of local production for certain components is underway, accompanied by the formulation of a comprehensive policy aimed at the complete assembly of phones within Pakistan. Dr. Umar Saif highlighted the assembly of an impressive 90 million mobile phones over the past two years, drawing an estimated investment of 1.8 billion dollars.

Dr. Umar Saif further highlights the significance of this endeavour through the export statistics he shared. Pakistan has successfully exported approximately 2.5 million mobile phones valued at around 1.5 billion dollars. This accomplishment emphasizes the concerted efforts to bolster the export of smartphones manufactured locally, marking a substantial stride in the global mobile market.

Dr Umar Saif, recognizing the potential for growth and innovation, is actively spearheading initiatives to elevate the export of smartphones produced in Pakistan. The visionary goal is to export mobile phones worth 5 billion dollars within the next two years, with an even more ambitious target of reaching 50 billion dollars within the subsequent five years.

A comparative analysis with India’s annual exports of mobile phones, standing at 10 billion dollars, underscores the potential for Pakistan’s mobile manufacturing industry to further expand its footprint globally. Dr. Umar Saif’s commitment and the collaborative efforts showcased at the Mobile Summit signal a promising trajectory for Pakistan’s role in the dynamic landscape of the mobile industry.

