Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja has emphasized the urgent need to strengthen cybersecurity in Pakistan, stating that a secure digital environment is essential for the country’s digital transformation and for attracting foreign investment. Speaking at a cybersecurity event in Islamabad, the minister said that as Pakistan moves toward a digital economy, building strong cybersecurity systems has become a national priority.

The minister noted that cybersecurity has become increasingly important in the modern era as technology continues to expand into every aspect of life. She explained that with rapid advancements in digital technologies, the risks associated with cyber threats are also rising, making it necessary for governments and institutions to strengthen their digital defenses.

IT Minister Urges Strong Cybersecurity for Safe Digital Transformation

Shaza Fatima said the government has placed strong emphasis on cybersecurity under the Digital Nation Pakistan vision. According to her, Pakistan is steadily moving toward a digital economy where technology, innovation, and online services will play a key role in economic growth and governance.

She highlighted that more than 32 government services have already been fully digitized, allowing citizens to access important services online. In addition, documents issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) can now be accessed through mobile applications, making government services more convenient and efficient for the public.

However, the minister stressed that for digital growth to continue and for international investors to feel confident, Pakistan must further strengthen its cybersecurity framework. She said there are need for improvements in laws, policies, and technical systems to ensure the protection of digital infrastructure and sensitive data.

Shaza Fatima explained that cybersecurity is not only a technical matter but also closely linked to citizens’ personal identity, safety, and privacy. She added that protecting personal data directly protects homes, families, and even national security.

She also spoke about the rapid pace of global digitalization, noting that industries such as healthcare are increasingly using modern technologies. While these innovations are creating new opportunities for better medical treatment, they also increase the risk of data misuse if proper safeguards are not in place.

The minister warned that someone could misuse sensitive data, such as genetic or biological information about populations, if they obtain it. For this reason, she said, building a strong cybersecurity system has become more important than ever in the digital age.

Shaza Fatima further stated that the government is actively working to strengthen the country’s cybersecurity framework. She revealed that the government is drafting a new Cybersecurity Act and actively strengthening institutions responsible for protecting digital infrastructure.

The minister emphasized that cybersecurity has already proven its importance in national security matters as well. Referring to recent challenges faced by the country, she said cybersecurity played an important role in protecting national interests.

She also mentioned that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is personally overseeing initiatives aimed at promoting a cashless economy in Pakistan. According to her, these initiatives are part of a broader effort to transform the country into a fully digital nation.

Shaza Fatima concluded by stating that cybersecurity is a specialized field requiring diverse skills and expertise. The government, she said, is working to strengthen resources, institutions, and human capacity in this area so that Pakistan can move forward safely and confidently in the global digital economy.