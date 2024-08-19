IT Minister’s Wikipedia Updated After Blaming VPN for Internet Slowdown

The State Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, has recently been scrutinized for her remarks regarding the internet slowdown in Pakistan. Addressing a press conference, Khawaja claimed that VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) are the primary cause of internet slowdown in the country. She said, “I can say this on oath that the Government of Pakistan neither shut down the internet nor slowed it down.”

Khawaja explained that certain mobile apps were not downloading properly, which prompted users to use VPNs. She asserted that the VPN use could cause phones to slow down. However, her statements have sparked controversy, with many on social media questioning her qualifications and understanding of the issue.

Until recently, the minister of IT was known primarily for her familial connection with Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, and there was little information regarding her academic background. However, following Shaza’s remarks regarding the internet slowdown, a LinkedIn user reported that her Wikipedia profile was updated, as you can see in the given image. The new update included removing references to her relationship with Minister Khwaja Asif and adding new information about her education.

Moreover. the state minister for IT refused to respond to the questions related to the firewall. However, she remained a strong advocate of the internet firewall in the past, terming it a vital security requirement for the state.

Critics argue that the minister’s comments about VPN usage are an attempt to avert blame for the government’s alleged internet slowdown. Some believe that internet shutdown is tied to the installation of an internet firewall aimed at combating “digital terrorism.”

Reports suggest that private online businesses in the country have suffered significant losses due to the slow internet, which can prove detrimental to the economy.

