IT Ministry Advised To Shift Office Records From Manual To Electronic System

A meeting was held on Wednesday in which Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Secretary, Syed Zafar Ali Shah directed the IT Ministry to shift office records from manual systems to automated documentation. The main aim of this meeting was to promote a paperless environment.

IT Ministry Will Have To Convert All Records From Manual System To E-Office

An electronic filing system is commonly said to be E-office. It is a system of organizing files that utilizes hard drive space or network space. It can either be computer software, an Internet-based program, or a simple file and folder system on the desktop of PC. This system is more efficient, fast, and cost-effective as compared to manual systems that’s why the Ministry of planning has directed the IT Ministry to promote E-office.

Syed Zafar Ali Shah made these directions while chairing a meeting to review progress on the electronic filing system (e-office) system. It will help set-ups shift from manual to paperless electronic systems. On Wednesday, the meeting was attended by the additional secretary, members, and team of the IT section. He gave a deadline of three months to shift all the records from a manual system to digital. He further stated that:

“The prime objective is to promote a paperless environment in the office and the use of the latest technology.”

The Secretary directed the IT team to complete the task within three months. He discussed the significance of electronic and paperless systems. He said that the entire world has transformed into a digital system and there is a dire need of hour to use the latest technology in the ministry as well. He further elaborated that this will be a landmark initiative that will not only ease the work of officials but will also be cost-effective.

The IT section will implement an e-office system phase-wise as directed by the secretary. It’s definitely a good initiative that will make the system quite fast and efficient. It will be cost-effective and will surely help in changing the old manual systems to efficient electronic systems.

