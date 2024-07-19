IT Ministry and Four Others to be Dissolved Under New Government Plan

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had been advocating for the abolishment of some federal ministries. In response, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif called for dissolving 5 federal ministries and sought a plan from relevant ministries. Now, according to a credible source suggests that the government of Pakistan is set to finalize the abolishment of five ministries by July 30. These include the Ministries of Information Technology and Telecom (MoITT), Industry and Production, Health, Kashmir Affairs, and States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON).

Currently, discussions are taking place to decide the future of the employees of the abolished ministries, with multiple proposals under review, the source added. The Institutional Reforms Cell, in collaboration with the relevant ministries, has drafted the proposals. These include a golden handshake package for employees who are near retirement, inclusion in the surplus pool, and absorption into other ministries.

The proposals will also be discussed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as per the sources. The final decision regarding the abolishment will be taken after briefing PM Shehbaz Sharif on the matter, sources added.

The government’s decision to abolish these ministries is a significant step towards bringing efficiency in administrative affairs and cost reduction. However, the success of this initiative relies on the meticulous management of employee transitions and the effective implementation of the proposed reforms.

