Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has established a committee for the auction of 5G spectrum in Pakistan. From the last two days, we can see that the telecom players, Jazz and Zong are competing when it comes to 5G test trials.

The committee will be announced in the coming days. It will be headed by the IT member of the ministry, office from frequency allocation board and some representatives from the four MVNOs of the country. The committee will formulate policy regarding the 5G auction license, its fee and will be discussing other issues as well.

IT Ministry Establishes a Committee for Auction of 5G Spectrum

The 5G test by Jazz and Zong has built excitement among the users of both telecom operator who are anxiously waiting to enjoy fast speed. The Zong had launched 5G test back in August 2019, but after Jazz demonstrated test on Saturday, Zong also followed it.

The 5G trials were conducted in Jazz Headquarter. The telecom operator revealed that the average download speed is 1,452Mbps whereas the upload speed of 68Mbps is achieved along with successful HD voice and video calls. Whereas, Zong carried ts first 5G video call and reached the speed of over 1.5GB per second during testing.

While showing happiness, Jaz CEO, Aamir Ibrahim said:

“We are pleased with the initial 5G trials and are ready to fast-track the technology across Pakistan, whenever the process gets initiated by the government. These trials showcase our commitment towards a digital Pakistan, which is why we have been the front-runners in deploying the latest mobile technology,”

Also Read: The Members of National Assembly Standing Committee visits NTC HQs