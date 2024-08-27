IT Ministry Explains Starlink Delay in Pakistan

News of Starlink’s speculated arrival has spanned nearly 18 months. Yet China remains nibbling fearfully in its wake. In a recent statement, the IT Ministry gave three reasons for delaying the Starlink launch.

Complying with existing regulatory rules is one of the main concerns for technology companies. Regardless of what new technology it is, particularly something as advanced and untested as Starlink, there has to be regulation to protect consumers’ interests and ensure the integrity of the country’s telecommunications infrastructure.

In addition, the IT Ministry said national security concerns were also involved. The government would like to ensure that the sovereignty and security of Pakistan is not at any risk.

Whoever poses with foreign technology, the ministry stressed, must be thoroughly evaluated for possible repercussions in order to protect the interests of Pakistan. Integrated Services Limited wrote firmly that this means “necessary individual approval.” The IT Ministry also accepted that there are significant potential benefits that Starlink could bring to Pakistan.

Satellite communications can not only provide Internet coverage for remote or hard-up areas—bridging the divide between haves and have-nots as well as improving economic development prospects in all respects. Nonetheless, the ministry was eager to point out that in permitting a launch for Starlink, we must consider the overall best interests of our country as a whole.

A letter to the Science and Star team said that although the IT Ministry had given no time frame for completion of these regulatory and security questions, it was making an active effort to resolve them. The ministry does not intend to abandon its quest to expand internet coverage in Pakistan entirely but seeks out ways in which to improve coverage.

First, the IT Ministry has continuously reiterated that as these questions are sorted out, it will keep everyone up-to-date. However, the government’s decision will be guided by careful examination of all relevant factors, with the ultimate goal being to look after its own national interests and those of its people.