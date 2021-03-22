IT Ministry allocates 8 billion budget for optical fiber

IT ministry of Pakistan (MoITT) has able to get the permission to obtain PKR 8 billion budget to work on nine broadband and various optical fiber projects in Pakistan.

According to reports, these initiatives would reach 7.5 million new online users. All of the ministry’s activities are aimed at ensuring that IT services are available in regions where there is no access to the internet. In this respect, the board of directors of the Universal Service Fund met to discuss nine of these projects, and they approved the financing as well.

The IT Ministry also recommended the creation of technology parks to help the country’s rapidly expanding entrepreneurship ecosystem. All of the projects were financed entirely through the government’s own resources, with no money coming from outside sources.

The meeting approved special packages for northern regions, taking into account their tourism potential.

According to reports, PKR 2.6 billion will go toward broadband services, with another PKR 4.98 billion set aside for optical fiber projects.

According to the meeting, these projects would benefit 7.5 million people from multiple districts across all provinces, covering a total area of 37,790 square kilometers.

Aminul Haque, the federal minister of information technology, said that these projects would guarantee internet connectivity for Babusar Top, Saiful Malook Lake, and Kumrat Valley.