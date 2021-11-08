There is an apparent surge in interest in animation industry across the country, whether it be basic comics or more elaborate anime movies. Recognizing this growing interest, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications (MoITT) will create a Centre of Excellence (CoE) to promote the nation’s animation sector.

The project, which is apparently being carried out in partnership with the University of Karachi, is expected to cost over Rs 2 billion.

The centre will be located on University Road in the Sheikh Zayed Institute building and will cover an area of 28,000 square feet. According to official authorities, this makes it the largest incubator facility in Pakistan.

IT Ministry To Establish Animation Center- Golden Time For Animation Industry

According to reports, Rs1 billion would be spent on providing required infrastructure and instruments, while another Rs1 billion will pay for the center’s five-year budget.

“We hope to empower our children to acquire a larger portion of the present worldwide animation market, which is projected to be worth $370 billion,” officials added. “We must inform the world that our kids are on par with the rest of the world in terms of adjusting to this innovation and will grab their fair portion of the present $370 billion global market.”

A deal has already been signed with Ignite to construct the CoE, which will include a vertical incubator, training centre, production studio, and co-working space for animation, VFX, and game development, according to the authorities.

The centre will surely play a critical role in sustaining a field that is generating a lot of interest and enthusiasm across the country.

With creative endeavors like Mano Animation Studios gaining recognition for themselves and encouraging others in Pakistan to unlock their animation potential, there is a reason to believe that the country will be able to take a much bigger chunk of the $370 billion global animation pie much sooner than we think.

