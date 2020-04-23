Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque chaired a meeting regarding collaboration between Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication and United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in different areas of activity on Wednesday.IT Ministry & UNDP to jointly work for equipping youth with digital skills.

UNDP Representative in Pakistan Ignacio Artaza and Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui were also present in the meeting. Matters related to information technology and digitalization were discussed during the meeting.

UNDP Representative in Pakistan Ignacio Artaza briefed the Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication about the working and functions of UNDP.

IT Ministry & UNDP to jointly work for equipping youth with digital skills

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque said that UNDP is the trusted partner and Ministry of IT and UNDP will continue to cooperate with each other in different areas of activity.

Later on, Federal Minister for IT witnessed the exchange of letters between UNDP Representative in Pakistan Ignacio Artaza and Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui.

In line with the letters exchanged for collaboration, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication and United Nations Development Program (UNDP) will jointly work for equipping youths with digital skills and connecting them to the national and international market.

Both sides showed a willingness to work together and explore activities that contribute to the implementation and integration of digital Pakistan vision, national digital transformation and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Ministry of IT and UNDP will work together for creating a skilled digital workforce and promoting institutional and operational digitization of various institutions for enhancing service delivery. A strategy will also be devised for promoting startups in the IT industry through business incubation centres and innovation hubs.

UNDP will also collaborate for the development of digital technology solutions for combating natural disasters and pandemics. The UNDP representative commended Ministry of IT for its effective role to cope with coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: Telenor Velocity, Google and UNDP come together to enable app developers at ‘Digital Hackfair’