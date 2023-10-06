IT Ministry’s Vision: Transforming e-Rozgar Centers into Virtual Tech Zones

As per a source, the Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoiTT) intends to transform e-Rozgar Centers into Virtual Special Technology Zones (STZs). Furthermore, the sources suggest that after the establishment of 5,000 e-Rozgar centers in the next couple of years, they will be declared as virtual STZs.

The Special Technology Authority (STZA), as per the sources, is also a part and parcel of this effort. Later on, the e-Rozgar centers will be transformed into Special Technology Zones (STZs), and all businesses based there will have similar kinds of facilities as businesses and start-ups that are registered with the STZ Authority. Moreover, to support independent contractors, 5,000 e-Rozgar centers are expected to be built in both large and small cities across the nation in the next couple of years, according to MoITT officials. This project will cost 50 billion rupees in total.

The buildings that are idle and empty in the cities will be brought into use. The authorities will assist the owners of these buildings to receive loans from banks and subsidize the interest rate as well. The building owners will also receive subsidies from the government to set up state-of-the-art facilities for freelancers and IT companies.

Furthermore, the sources suggest that freelancers will get space and infrastructure to work and earn money in the mentioned abandoned buildings. When the freelancers get a planned facility, they will move accountants and other people with them to these centers and they will transform them into e-Rozgar community centers.

