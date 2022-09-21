IT Park In Islamabad will Generate more than 15,000 Jobs: Official

The officials of the Ministry of Science and Technology have confirmed that the construction of the main building of Information Technology (IT) Park in Islamabad will start this month. The IT Park in Islamabad would generate at least 15,000 jobs for IT experts, students, and professionals.

According to the details, the tendering procedure is almost complete. The building’s design has already been authorized by the Capital Development Authority (CDA). MoITT has also received approval from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Last year, Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque, has laid the foundation stone of the park on Chak Shahzad. The project would be completed with a total cost of Rs13.72 billion, an official in the Ministry revealed.

IT Park Islamabad will consist of twelve stories (2 underground and 10 above) and will stretch over an area of 66,893 square meters. It will provide office space to over 120 startups, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and facilities like testing laboratories, classrooms, industry-academia linkage centres, auditoriums, etc. The MoITT is developing IT Park Islamabad with financial assistance from Exim Bank Korea. The total cost of the project is $88.8 million. South Korea has provided $76.3 million and Pakistan will cover $12.5 million.

The Ministry of IT is currently working with Pakistan Software Export Board was working to establish software technology parks in Quetta, Gwadar, Faisalabad, Bannu, Swat, Mardan, Sukkur, and Hyderabad.

It will improve IT exports and industrial competitiveness while also bringing in federal direct investment in the IT sector. During the construction phase, it will employ more than 5,000 people directly and indirectly. After completion, it will generate an additional 5,000 direct and indirect jobs.

