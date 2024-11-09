IT Parks in Pakistan to Fuel Digital Growth and Increase Exports

Pakistan has made significant strides towards a tech-driven economy for the past few years. Several plans are underway to establish cutting-edge IT parks in Pakistan to support young innovators, boost the IT industry, and attract valuable foreign investment. These state-of-the-art facilities are designed as launchpads for start-ups. They will provide the resources and collaborative environment needed to thrive in an increasingly competitive global tech landscape.

IT Parks in Pakistan Set to Boost Economy and Employment

The foundation of one such enterprising project was recently laid in Islamabad’s Chak Shahzad, with support from South Korea. The project costs approximately Rs 13.72 billion. It is part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s ‘Digital Pakistan’ vision to transform the country into a digital hub. According to an official from the Ministry of Information Technology, these IT parks are anticipated to create jobs for IT professionals. Moreover, these IT Parks will bring millions in foreign exchange, directly contributing to Pakistan’s economic growth.

Once, fully completed, the Islamabad IT Park will span 66,893 square meters across twelve floors. Moreover, it will provide office space for around 120 start-ups and small to medium enterprises. The building will include basic facilities such as testing labs, classrooms, an industry-academia linkage center, and an auditorium. Such amenities will bridge gaps between education and industry. Furthermore, they will promote research and development while also facilitating technology transfer.

These IT parks are reportedly designed with a forward-thinking approach to boost Pakistan’s infrastructure. By promoting a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, the parks will improve Pakistan’s tech exports and industry competitiveness. Pakistan is working quite hard to achieve an ambitious target of $25 billion in IT exports. For that purpose, all relevant departments are aligned under the Prime Minister’s vision.

Pakistan is continuing its transformative journey to become a leader in digital technology and innovation. Ambitious projects like IT parks represent a promising future where young tech professionals have the support and resources they need to make a global impact.

