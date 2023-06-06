Govt to Allocate Rs. 6 Billion Funds for IT and Telecom Projects in FY2023-24

The federal government has proposed Rs. 6 billion in funds for the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication projects under the Public Sector Development Project (PSDP) for FY2023-24.

According to the PSDP document, the federal government has proposed an amount of Rs. 5,990 million for 30 ongoing schemes in the next financial year. An amount of Rs. 10 million has been proposed for a new project in 2023-24.

The federal government proposed an amount of Rs. 230 million for the Smart Office Federal Ministries and Departments project. It has also proposed Rs. 150 million for the IT Certification project. The government has proposed Rs. 50 million for Crime Analytics and Smart Policing in Pakistan and Rs. 548 million for Cyber Security for Digital Pakistan project.

An amount of Rs. 160 million has been proposed for the establishment of an IT Park in Karachi. The federal government has suggested Rs. 150.7 million for SINO-Pak Centre for Artificial Intelligence.

Additionally, the federal government has proposed Rs. 190 million for demand-driven industry quality and capacity enhancement programs. It suggested Rs. 250 million for 25 Software Technology Parks projects. Meanwhile, a sum of Rs. 337 million has been proposed for the Establishment of a Data Centre for Providing Cloud Based Services in AJK and GB.

Moreover, the government proposed Rs. 397 million for the Expansion of Broadband Services in AJK and GB whereas Rs. 50 million for General Data Protection Regulation Compliance Management System. An amount of Rs. 225 million has been suggested for the High Impact Bootcamp project in Karachi and Islamabad.

The government has recommended Rs. 300 million each for Hybrid Power Solutions in AJK and GB in the next financial year. It has proposed Rs. 180 million for the ICT internship program and Rs. 150 million for the expansion of the NICs program. An amount of Rs. 90 million has been recommended for the National Freelance Training Program and Rs. 45.8 million for one patient and one ID project.

Additionally, the government has suggested an amount of Rs. 500 million for the President Initiative for Cyber Efficient Parliament. For that purpose, it has recommended Rs. 93.6 million for project monitoring and digital transformation cell. The federal government has proposed Rs. 80 million for the standardization of the IT Industry and Rs. 20.2 million for strengthening of ICT Infrastructure project.

The government has advised an allocation of Rs. 150 million for the IT Export Marketing Program, Rs. 540 million Technology Park Development Project, and Rs. 300 million suggested for the Upgradation of the Transmission Network and Replacement of Optical Fiber Cable in AJK and GB.