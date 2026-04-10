IT Sector Gets Relief as BPOs, Call Centers Exempt During Islamabad Lockdown for US-Iran Talks

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja has announced that BPOs and call centers will remain operational during the twin cities’ lockdown imposed for ongoing US-Iran talks in the capital.

In a statement shared publicly, the minister said that IT and IT-enabled services (ITeS) companies — particularly those engaged in outsourcing and customer support operations — have been granted exemption from closure orders and timing restrictions.

The announcement comes as authorities enforce strict security measures across Islamabad and Rawalpindi, declaring April 9 and 10 as local holidays and limiting movement in key areas, including the Red Zone and major transit routes.

The high-level talks are being led by US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, with both sides engaged in what officials describe as critical peace negotiations.

Despite the broader shutdown, the exemption for BPOs and call centers has been introduced to ensure continuity of international client services, as many firms operate across global time zones and rely on uninterrupted operations.

Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja emphasized that maintaining operational stability in the IT sector is essential, given its growing contribution to Pakistan’s exports and digital economy.

Islamabad and Rawalpindi have emerged as key hubs for IT and outsourcing services, employing a large workforce in customer support, back-office processing, and software-related operations.

Industry stakeholders have welcomed the decision, noting that uninterrupted operations are crucial for maintaining service-level commitments and Pakistan’s credibility in the global outsourcing market.

Authorities have urged citizens to cooperate with security arrangements during the two-day period as the capital remains under heightened security due to the ongoing diplomatic engagement.

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