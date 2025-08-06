The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has achieved a major milestone. In July 2025, SECP registered a record-breaking 4,065 new companies with the IT sector at the top. This is the highest number of monthly registrations in the country’s history. It has broken the previous record of 3,609 companies set just two months ago in May 2025.

Almost all of these registrations—99.9%—were done online. This shows the SECP’s strong focus on digitalisation. With this latest development, the total number of registered companies in Pakistan has now reached 262,309.

The total paid-up capital for these newly registered companies in July stood at Rs. 4.96 million.

IT Sector Leads as SECP Registers Record 4,065 Companies in July 2025

Among the new incorporations:

57% were private limited companies.

39% were single-member companies.

The remaining 4% included public unlisted companies, not-for-profit organisations, limited liability partnerships, and companies limited by guarantee.

Sector-Wise Breakdown

The Information Technology and e-commerce sectors led the way with 862 new companies. Other top sectors included:

Trading: 530 companies

Services: 468 companies

Real estate development and construction: 398 companies

Other active sectors were:

Tourism and transport (295)

Food and beverages (203)

Education (148)

Marketing and advertisement (98)

Mining and quarrying (95)

Textiles (91)

Pharmaceuticals (86)

Agricultural farming (74)

Engineering (64)

Cosmetics and toiletries (59)

Chemicals and healthcare (56)

Apart from these, 482 more companies were registered in various other sectors. These included fuel and energy, auto and allied industries, power generation, non-profit organisations, and communication services.

Foreign Investment Grows

The SECP also reported strong foreign interest. In July, 96 companies were registered with capital from foreign investors. These investments came from a variety of countries and show growing confidence in Pakistan’s business climate.

New Licenses Issued

To improve access to markets and financial services, the SECP issued 60 licenses in July. These included:

5 licenses in the capital markets

1 license in insurance

2 licenses for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs)

52 licenses to not-for-profit associations

Promoting Incorporation

The SECP recently held a Registrars Conference. Following this, it is launching an awareness campaign to educate people on the benefits of company incorporation. These benefits include:

Limited liability

Separate legal identity

Better credibility

Easier access to finance

Structured management

Tax advantages

Brand protection

Business continuity

A Digital Future

The SECP continues to improve its digital systems. It is focused on making the registration process simpler and faster. Its goal is to support entrepreneurship, attract investment, and help grow Pakistan’s economy.

With this momentum, the future of business in Pakistan looks bright.