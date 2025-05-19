IT & Telecom Budget Soars Amid Pakistan’s Growing Debt Challenges

The budget allocation for information technology and telecom has surged dramatically from Rs 1.1 billion to Rs 28.9 billion over the last 15 years. Its share in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) rose from a mere 0.2% to 2.1%, underscoring the government’s strategic emphasis on digital transformation as a catalyst for economic growth.

This was highlighted in the report Decoding Pakistan’s Budget Dynamics, released by the Economic Policy and Business Development (EPBD). Authored by Muhammad Mubasal, the report emphasizes the critical rise of IT & telecom investments as a reflection of Pakistan’s increasing focus on the digital economy. Emerging policy priorities such as climate change and digital infrastructure are also noted, with climate financing swelling from negligible amounts to Rs 260 billion by fiscal year 2025.

Debt Pressures and Fiscal Imbalance

However, the growing investments in IT & telecom are set against a backdrop of severe fiscal imbalance. The current-to-development expenditure ratio has worsened dramatically from 2.2:1 in FY10 to 10.3:1 by FY25, reflecting an unsustainable consumption bias. According to the report, this imbalance threatens long-term economic sustainability and compromises developmental growth.

The debt burden has emerged as Pakistan’s most pressing fiscal constraint. Debt servicing grew by an astounding 1,411% over the period (19.8% CAGR), far outpacing GDP growth (15.3% CAGR) and consuming 56.8% of current expenditure by FY25. Despite growth in tax revenues by 768% (15.5% CAGR), the tax-to-GDP ratio remained largely unchanged, hovering around 10-11%, signaling stagnation in revenue mobilization.

Underfunding of Development and Power Sector Woes

The surge in IT & Telecom funding has not been mirrored in other critical development areas. Development expenditure grew at a meager 5.4% annually, compared to the 16.7% growth in current expenditure. This disparity caused the development share of the budget to shrink from 31% to just 8.9%. Meanwhile, persistent challenges in the power sector remain unresolved despite multiple reform attempts. Power subsidies ballooned by 1,676% (21.3% CAGR), reflecting deep-seated structural inefficiencies.

Expansion of Social Safety Nets Amid Human Capital Gaps

A notable shift has been observed in social safety nets, with social protection expenditures skyrocketing by 15,489% (38.7% CAGR). What was once a minor budgetary concern has now become a central priority. In stark contrast, human capital investment remains concerningly low. Health and education sectors witnessed the smallest growth rates among major budget allocations, with health growing at just 10.3% CAGR and education at 8.3% CAGR, both significantly trailing the overall budget growth rate of 14.7%.

Fiscal Federalism and Revenue Shifts

The implementation of the 7th NFC Award in 2010 triggered a substantial fiscal shift, boosting provincial resource shares by 1,036% (17.7% CAGR) and driving Provincial PSDP growth at double the rate of Federal PSDP. Despite these shifts, stagnant revenue mobilization persists, with federal tax revenues failing to keep pace with economic demands.

Reliance on central bank financing has also grown sharply. State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) profits surged by 1,567% (20.7% CAGR), highlighting a dependency on monetary financing rather than sustainable tax measures. Alarmingly, bank borrowing soared by 3,471% (28.4% CAGR), while external borrowing grew by just 30.6% (1.8% CAGR), marking a significant tilt towards unsustainable domestic financing.

The Road Ahead: Digital Growth Amid Fiscal Risks

The 15-year period from FY10 to FY25 represents a pivotal phase in Pakistan’s fiscal journey, marked by transformative shifts in budget priorities. The IT & Telecom sector’s dramatic rise indicates a forward-looking strategy aimed at digital transformation, potentially paving the way for economic resilience. However, this growth is weighed down by soaring debt servicing, widening fiscal deficits, and underfunded developmental initiatives.

The report by EPBD serves as a stark reminder that while Pakistan’s digital economy is on the rise, sustainable growth demands stronger revenue mobilization, effective debt management, and a balanced development strategy. Bridging the gap between IT advancements and fiscal stability remains the critical challenge for policymakers moving forward.

