Italy & Pakistan Should Increase Cooperation in Technology Transfer, Says Italian Ambassador

Recently, the Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese has stated that the business communities of Pakistan and Italy need to enhance cooperation in bilateral trade like technology transfer and make new investment avenues.

In a statement, the Italian ambassador elaborated that there exist numerous opportunities for investment cooperation among the two countries that can be beneficial for both of them. Furthermore, the official said that the green economy, transfer of technology for the industrial sector which include textiles and agro-industry, construction sector, education, and health were primary areas of emphasis in order to extend the bilateral cooperation.

Furthermore, the ambassador vowed that the Italian embassy in Islamabad would make every concerted effort to help the indigenous business communities and the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI). The ambassador said,

Our embassy is ready to negotiate with local investors and businesses, especially the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, to facilitate business visas to the traders.

Moreover, the official stated that the right businessmen and individuals certified by the chamber were also ready to render visa facilitation. He also informed that the businesses and new economic missions were being inaugurated in all main cities, including Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. The ambassador said that at the later stage, these activities would be expanded to other potential trade hubs to promote economic and trade integration among the two countries.

For the education community, the ambassador said that he would also promote the exchange of students to further improve bilateral relations. Pakistan and Italy have a good relationship, with the envoy stating that Italy is currently hosting the largest Pakistani diaspora in all the European Union (EU) countries.

