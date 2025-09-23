Itel A100 Debuts in Pakistan at Rs 22,999 with Modest Specs and IP65 Durability

Itel has introduced the A100 in Pakistan, the latest entry in its budget-focused A-series lineup. Priced at Rs 22,999, the device follows the A90 released earlier this year and arrives with a new design, modest specifications, and a focus on durability.

The phone features a flat-edged body with a plain rear panel carrying Itel’s branding and a floating camera setup. The dual rear system includes an 8-megapixel main sensor paired with an auxiliary lens, while the front houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera inside a notched cutout.

Running on Android 15 Go Edition with Itel’s OS 15 skin, the A100 is powered by a Unisoc T7250 chipset. In Pakistan, it will be available in a single configuration offering 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The device carries a 6.75-inch IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and 720p resolution. While the resolution remains basic, brightness reaches 700 nits, improving usability outdoors. The panel has also been optimized to respond to wet or oily touch inputs.

Durability is a key selling point, with the A100 rated for military-grade shock resistance and IP65 dust and water protection. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 15W wired charging. Additional features include Itel AI utilities, an IR remote, UltraLink free calls, and biometric options through both face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Positioned in the entry-level segment, the Itel A100 offers a combination of basic performance, extended durability, and standard smartphone functions, aimed at users seeking a low-cost device for everyday tasks.

