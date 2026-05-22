iTel A100 Pro Launched in Ultra Budget Segment – Expected Price & Release Timeline in Pakistan

itel has officially introduced the new itel A100 Pro, a low-cost Android handset aimed at users looking for essential smartphone features at an affordable price. Despite the company already shifting focus toward its newer A200 lineup earlier this year, the launch of the A100 Pro shows Itel is continuing to strengthen its presence in the ultra-budget smartphone segment.

The device initially debuted in select Asian markets and is expected to arrive in Pakistan soon through local offline and online retailers. Based on its global price tag of $95, industry estimates suggest the Itel A100 Pro could launch in Pakistan between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 28,000. Market sources believe the handset may officially debut locally by June 2026.

90Hz Display, Android 15 Go and 5000mAh Battery

The Itel A100 Pro is powered by the Unisoc T7100 chipset, an entry-level octa-core processor clocked at up to 1.6GHz. While the chipset is designed for basic daily usage, the phone combines it with LPDDR4X RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage for smoother performance in routine tasks. The smartphone is available in a single 3GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration, with support for microSD card expansion.

Running on Android 15 Go Edition, the device is optimized for lightweight performance and reduced resource consumption. Itel has also added a custom Dynamic Bar interface around the notch area, offering quick notifications and interactive system shortcuts inspired by premium smartphones.

On the front, the smartphone features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The higher refresh rate is expected to improve scrolling smoothness and overall user experience.

For photography, the phone includes an 8MP rear camera alongside a 5MP front-facing selfie shooter placed inside a waterdrop notch. While the camera hardware remains modest, the device appears focused on affordability and battery reliability rather than advanced imaging capabilities.

The Itel A100 Pro also brings several features rarely seen in the ultra-budget category, including a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IR blaster, VoLTE support, and a MIL-STD-810-certified shock-resistant build. Backing the device is a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

With Pakistan’s demand for affordable 4G smartphones continuing to grow, the Itel A100 Pro is expected to compete directly with budget devices from Infinix, Tecno, and Realme in the under-Rs. 30,000 market segment.

Also read:

itel Energy Showcases AI-Optimized Sparta Series at Lahore Expo