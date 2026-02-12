Itel A200 Series Launched; Expected Release & Price in Pakistan

Itel has unveiled its A200 series globally, introducing the Itel A200 and A200+ as new additions to its entry-level smartphone lineup. The devices feature refreshed designs, 120 Hz displays, and large battery capacities, targeting budget-focused markets, including Pakistan.

While the company has not officially confirmed a Pakistan launch date, industry sources expect the A200 series to arrive in the local market in the coming weeks. The expected price is likely to fall between Rs 27,999 and Rs 32,999, depending on configuration.

Both smartphones feature a 6.75-inch IPS LCD with HD+ (720p) resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. A waterdrop notch houses a 5MP front camera, while the rear panel carries a 13MP primary sensor. The phones also support dual video recording, allowing users to capture footage from the front and rear cameras simultaneously, though recording is limited to 1080p.

Powering the devices is the Unisoc T7250 processor, clocked at 1.8 GHz and paired with a Mali-G57 GPU. The A200 series runs Android 15 (Go Edition), designed for optimized performance on entry-level hardware.

The main difference between the two models lies in battery capacity. The A200+ packs a 6000 mAh battery with 18 W charging support, while the standard A200 features a 5000 mAh battery with 15 W charging.

Both devices carry an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance and claim durability testing under MIL-STD-810H standards. Additional features include DTS audio tuning and Itel’s UltraLink Free Call technology, enabling device-to-device calling within a 2 km range without cellular connectivity.

An official announcement regarding Pakistan pricing and availability is expected soon.

