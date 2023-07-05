The China-based smartphone manufacturer, itel has announced two new budget-friendly smartphones, itel P40+ and A60s. The former brings a massive 7,000 mAh battery with a $99 price tag. Whereas, the A60s is a follow-up to the affordable itel A60 coming in at $77 for the base model. Let’s have a look at the key specs of both smartphones.

itel Announces Two New Budget-Friendly Smartphones – P40+ and A60s

itel P40+

The phone brings a 6.8-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device comes with a Unisoc T606 chipset alongside 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can also expand the storage using a microSD card. The back houses a 13MP main cam while the front houses an 8MP selfie shooter. The software side is covered by Android 12.

As mentioned above, the phone comes with a massive 7,000 mAh battery with up to 18 days of standby. It charges over USB-C at 18W speeds.

itel P40+ comes in Force Black and Ice Cyan colours. The device will be available from Amazon India with a launch price of INR 8,099 starting from July 11.

itel A60s

itel A60s packs a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD with a waterdrop notch housing the 5MP front-facing cam. There’s an Unisoc SC9863A1 chipset at the helm aided by 4GB RAM and 64/128GB storage. The back houses an 8MP main cam alongside a secondary QVGA module. The phone boots Android 12. It features a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging.

itel A60s comes in Shadow Black, Glacier Green and Moonlit Violet colours. The 4/64GB trim will go for INR 6,299 ($77) and will be available from Amazon India from July 13.

The availability in Pakistan is not clear yet.

