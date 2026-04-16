itel Energy Showcases AI-Optimized Sparta Series at Lahore Expo

itel Energy, a leading pioneer in residential and commercial energy storage solutions, today announced its return as a Diamond Sponsor for the Lahore Solar Expo 2026. From April 17th to 19th at the Expo Center Lahore, the company will unveil a historic fusion of high-fashion and advanced engineering, headlined by the launch of the AI-integrated Sparta Series and a first-of-its-kind “Phygital Walk.”

As Pakistan targets a 60% share of clean energy by 2030, itel Energy is bridging the gap between hardware and lifestyle. The exhibition, located in Hall 2 (Booths C-2: 7-10 & 17-20), will move beyond traditional product displays to showcase energy as a “lifestyle enabler” for the modern Pakistani consumer.

The Sparta Series: A New Standard for Resilience At the heart of the showcase is the Sparta Series, featuring the flagship IP66 6.6kW AI-optimized hybrid inverter. Engineered specifically for the region’s environmental extremes, the Sparta units have undergone the rigorous “Sparta Challenge,” proving their ability to operate flawlessly in temperatures ranging from -25°C in Skardu to 60°C ground heat in the Thar desert.

The series introduces a Triple-Verified IP66 Shield, providing total protection against high-pressure water and dust. To further bolster consumer confidence, itel Energy is introducing an unprecedented 6+6 Year Promise—featuring a 6-year full unit replacement warranty, available for a limited time, followed by six years of dedicated service—setting a new benchmark for after-sales assurance in the country.

Pakistan’s First “Phygital Walk” In a creative departure from industry norms, itel Energy will host the “Phygital Walk” on April 18th. This interactive fashion-tech runway features influencers dressed in futuristic “Techwear,” demonstrating the live usage of the Power Series portable stations. This “Modern Nomad” parade will illustrate how compact, LiFePO4-powered technology provides the “digital glue” for students, content creators, and professionals on the move.

SmartGo AI: Intelligent Energy Management Visitors will also experience SmartGo AI, Pakistan’s first AI-integrated software that utilizes advanced weather forecasting to automatically adjust battery priority. By predicting cloudy or rainy days, the system ensures homes remain powered without manual intervention, while a “One-Tap” Smart Saving Mode optimizes electricity costs during peak hours.

Empowering the Nation “Our ‘Power Up Pakistan’ mission is not only about technology; it is also about providing peace of mind,” said Eason Duan, Vice-President, itel Energy. “With over 40 service centers and a dedicated 48-hour fast replacement policy, we are ensuring that clean, reliable energy is accessible to every family and enterprise in the country.”

For more information on itel Energy’s upcoming showcase and the full product lineup, visit Booth C-2 in Hall 2 at the Lahore Solar Expo.

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