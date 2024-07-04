iTel Launches O11 Native Storm: Pakistan’s First Ever Extreme Weather Smartwatch!

iTel has created a buzz in the Pakistani market with the launch of O11 Native Storm. It is the country’s first-ever certified IP68 extreme water and dust-resistant smartwatch. The company also held a launch event at a gym that was attended by different prominent personalities., including social influencers, models, and celebrities.

Specifications of O11 Native Storm:

The smartwatch stands out in the local market with its impressive specifications and features. It is designed with a sleek metallic dial and features a large 1.83-inch HD display. It offers users a vivid and clear viewing experience. Another stand-out feature of the device is its robust battery life, offering a 30-day standby time and a 7-day active use period.

Moreover, the smartwatch features more than 100 customizable watch faces, which enables users to personalize their watch as per their preferences. On the other hand, health-conscious people will enjoy a range of handy health-tracking features, These include step count challenges, water reminders, and support for over 100 sports modes. The “raise to wake” feature ensures easy access to the device’s features with a simple wrist gesture.

The O11 Native Storm comes with a one-year replacement warranty, which is another plus point during a purchase decision. Conclusively, the O11 Native Storm is set to become a game-changer in the smartwatch market, setting new standards for durability and performance.

Price:

PKR 5,999/-. (limited-time offer)

