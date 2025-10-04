itel Unveils Super 26 Ultra at a Glamorous Launch Event, Featuring Sajal Aly as Brand Ambassador

itel Pakistan, a globally recognized Tech Empowerment brand and the top-ranked smartphone provider in its segment, hosted a dazzling launch event at Nishat Hotel, Lahore, to introduce its most premium device yet — the itel Super 26 Ultra. Inviting more than 200 media friends, TV channels, and valued clients, the high-profile evening brought together media professionals, influencers, distributors, and channel partners for a memorable celebration of innovation and style. The presence of Sajal Aly, one of Pakistan’s most celebrated stars and itel’s Brand Ambassador, added a special charm to the event, making it a night to remember.

The launch event showcased the itel Super 26 Ultra in PKR 49,999, a device that sets new benchmarks for performance and design in its segment by delivering flagship-level features at an exceptional price point.

The Super 26 Ultra features the No.1 Curved AMOLED Display in its category, as recognized by ProPakistani, making it a true standout in the mid-range segment.

Discover the itel Super 26 Ultra — A Fusion of Durable Design and Superior Performance

Designed to bring a premium experience to more users, the Super 26 Ultra offers an immersive 6.78-inch 3D Curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 4500 nits peak brightness. It’s protected with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i, housed in a durable TitanShield Architecture body, and includes an AI-powered rain-proof touchscreen. The device is also IP65 splash resistant, offering strong everyday durability.

Powered by a 6nm Unisoc T7300 chipset, the Super 26 Ultra achieves an AnTuTu score of over 510,000, delivering high performance with up to 6 years of stable usage. It features a 6000mAh battery, a 6.8mm slim profile, and includes NFC, 1.2KM Ultra-Link, and an infrared remote for smart everyday convenience.

Smarter Living with AI Integration

AI features like smart photo editing, vlog creation, object eraser, Circle to Search, and the Sola AI assistant offer enhanced productivity, creativity, and intelligent support for users in daily life.

The star-studded launch was hosted by the dynamic Dino Ali, who kept the crowd engaged with his trademark energy and wit, setting the perfect tone for the night. The event proved to be a massive success, drawing an impressive turnout of top influencers, media personalities, tech enthusiasts, and key industry stakeholders. Guests had the exclusive opportunity to experience the Super 26 Ultra firsthand, exploring its standout features through interactive displays and live demos. A major highlight was the presence of Sajal Aly, who dazzled the audience with her presence, perfectly reflecting the spirit of the itel brand.

“The Super 26 Ultra reflects our commitment to bringing cutting-edge innovation to more people. With its curved AMOLED display and powerful performance, we’re redefining what users can expect from this segment,” said Mr Richard, Country head itel pakistan,

Now Available Nationwide

The itel Super 26 Ultra is now available across Pakistan via leading retail stores — offering flagship-level features, rugged design, and AI innovation to redefine the mid-range smartphone experience.

