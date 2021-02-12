Like other Chinese such as brands, Infinix, Oppo and Tecno, iTel mobile has also arrived in Pakistan by launching Vision 1 Pro 3GB, owned by Transsion. iTel is also making value phones for African and South Asian markets. The iTel Vision 1 Pro is an entry-level phone which is available in two different memory variants — 2GB+32GB and 3GB+ 32GB.

iTel Vision 1 Pro comes with only the bare-bones. Its key features are quad-core SC9832E chip from UNISOC, a lesser-known semiconductor player. Moreover, it has a low-end 32GB of storage which is expandable only up to 64GB, and micro-USB 2.0.

iTel Vision 1 Pro Launched in Pakistan

The body of the phone is made of plastic. When it comes to the camera section, it has a single 8MP camera on the back and a 5MP one on the front to selfies. There is a capacitive fingerprint scanner right next to the back camera. We can say that it is the best phone for those who want entry level phone. iTel Vision 1 Pro is available three color variants green, blue, and charcoal colorways.

The screen of the phone measures 6.5” IPS LCD with a 720P resolution. The device has a drop notch. The powerhouse of the phone is backed by a 4000 mAh battery for the backs up of the hardware. It runs the Android10 GO (the lightweight version of the OS built for low-end phones).